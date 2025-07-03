Kildare (Ireland) Jul 3 (PTI) The Indian quartet got off to a disappointing start at the KPMG Irish Open and all of them will need a low second round effort to make the cut in a month that is full of high-profile events on the Ladies European Tour.

Tvesa Malik had the best score among the four with 1-over 74 at the par-73 Carton House golf course.

She was lying on tied-86th, though a good number of players were yet to finish their opening round.

Diksha Dagar, who has ensured her place in the AIG Women's Open, and rookie Avani Prashanth shot 2-over 75 each and were Tied-105th.

Hitaashee Bakshi was 3-over through five holes.

The leader was Chiara Tamburlini was at 6-under with five birdies on the back nine, which was her first nine. She added one more birdie on the first and dropped her only bogey on the third and closed with a birdie on the ninth, her closing birdie.

Four players, Hannah Screen (Eng), Lisa Pettersson (Swe), Madalene Sagstrom (Swe) and Mimi Rhodes (Eng) are tied second at 68 each.

Tvesa Malik, who was in the first group to tee off from the first hole, had a fine start with two birdies in the first four holes, but then followed up with six pars before she dropped a bogey on the 11th.

She also dropped a double bogey on the Par-3 16th.

Diksha starting on the tenth was even par through 13 holes before dropping bogeys on the fifth and the sixth, which were her 14th and 15th holes and ended with 75.

Avani had four birdies, but also gave away four bogeys and a double bogey.

