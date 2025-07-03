Mumbai, July 3: The Pakistan hockey team will not be stopped from competing in next month's Asia Cup in India, a sports ministry source said on Thursday. The tournament is scheduled to be held in Rajgir, Bihar India from August 27 September 7. Hockey India Official Doubts Pakistan Will Be Allowed in Men’s Asia Cup 2025, Says ‘We Are in Contact With the Government’.

"We are not against any team competing in India in a multi-national competition. But bilateral is different," the source said.

