Manchester [UK], June 13 (ANI): English defender Di'Shon Bernard has announced that he will leave Manchester United. The 22-year-old spent the second half of the season on loan with League One side Portsmouth, making 10 appearances after the move was confirmed during the January transfer window.

"Although my time at Manchester United has come to an end, I am nothing but proud of my journey so far with all the experiences and all the achievements I've accomplished along the way," he wrote on social media.

Also Read | Robert Lewandowski Transfer News: Barcelona Striker Rules Out Move to Saudi Clubs, Says ‘I Have Other Priorities’.

According to the Manchester United website, Bernard said, "A big thank you to all the staff, teammates and anyone who has helped me on my journey."

Manchester United said Bernard made one senior appearance for the Reds, "after joining our youth system in 2017 when he started for United away to Astana in the Europa League group stage in 2019."

Also Read | Ravi Shastri Calls for Team India to Start Succession Planning After WTC Final Loss.

During his time at the club, the 22-year-old has also been out on loan to both Salford City and Hull City, accumulating experience in all three divisions of the Football League.

"Prior to his January switch to Portsmouth, Bernard made two appearances for our Under-21s in Premier League 2 and also played in the young Reds' clash with Bolton in the Papa Johns Trophy," the club said.

"He (Di'Shon Bernard) has also taken part in first-team training sessions under Erik ten Hag this season and was part of the youthful squad which trained in Spain this winter, with Bernard playing in the friendly against Cadiz. Di'Shon will always be part of the Academy family and welcome back at United. We are proud of his achievements to date and we look forward to seeing how the young centre-back's career unfolds," it added. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)