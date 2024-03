Panchkula, Mar 23 (PTI) Maharashtra's Naheed Divecha was on top of his game as he won two gold medals in the Indian Masters National Badminton Championship 2024 held here on Saturday.

Divecha, a member of the Bombay Gymkhana and associated with the ShuttleCraze Academy, exhibited great form, easily defeating Haryana's Sunita Singh Panwar 21-14, 21-11 within 23 minutes and clinching the Women's 50 singles final.

Later, Divecha, along with his state teammate Kiran Mokade, also grabbed the Mixed Doubles 50 title. They registered a spectacular 21-15, 21-9 win within 25 minutes over the top-seeded Karnataka pair of Prabagaran Subbaiyan and Jayashree Raghu.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra's Nigel D'Sa grasped the Men's 35 singles gold medal as he fought it out to win 21-12, 18-21, 21-13 against a determined sixth seed Satinder Malik within 45 minutes.

Also, Maharashtra's Prashant Bahatre and his partner from Delhi, Manish Rawat, trounced the Maharashtra duo of Raveesh Mohan and Sushant Shetty in two quick games 21-11, 21-7 within 20 minutes to seize the Men's 40 doubles gold.

