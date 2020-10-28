Nur-Sultan (Kazakhstan), Oct 28 (PTI) India's Divij Sharan and his partner Luke Bambridge of the United Kingdom advanced to the men's doubles quarterfinals of the Astana Open after beating the pair of Ariel Behar of Uruguay and Gonzalo Escobar of Ecuador here on Wednesday.

The Indo-British pair won their round of 16 match 7-5 4-6 10-6 in one hour 30 minutes.

Also Read | CSK vs KKR, IPL 2020 Match 49 Preview: Kolkata Knight Riders Looking for Seventh Win Against Chennai Super Kings to Qualify for Playoffs.

They will play the second seeded Australian pair of Max Purcell and Luke Saville in the quarterfinals of the ATP 250 tournament.

Purcell and Saville had beaten the Kazakh duo of Andrey Golubev and Aleksandr Nedovyesov 6-4 6-4 in their round of 16 match.

Also Read | IPL 2020 Sponsor Dream11 Achieves Over 5.3 Million Concurrent Users: Report.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)