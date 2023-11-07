Former finalist Dominic Thiem produced a winning start to his Moselle Open campaign with a win over French lucky loser Matteo Martineau 6-4, 6-2 to reach the second round. The former World No. 3, who reached the title match in Metz on his debut in 2016, saved the one break point he faced and earned 80 per cent (28/35) of his first-serve points to progress after 84 minutes. Thiem has now won eight of his last nine tour-level first-round matches, with his greatest success coming in an August final run in Kitzbuhel. The Austrian will next face Frenchman Ugo Humbert in his quest for his first trophy since winning the US Open in 2020. Iga Swiatek Wins WTA Finals 2023 Title With Dominant Victory Over Jessica Pegula; Surpasses Aryna Sabalenka To Finish As Women’s World No 1 for Second Straight Season.

Stan Wawrinka, another former World No. 3, also won his first-round match in Metz. The eighth-seeded Swiss defeated Bernabe Zapata Miralles 6-0, 6-2 in 52 minutes to set up a second-round meeting with #NextGenATP home favourite Luca Van Assche, who defeated Botic van de Zandschulp 3-6, 6-3, 7-6(5).

Wawrinka converted five of ten break points in a triumph that he hopes will be as a springboard for a great final week of his 2023 season. The 38-year-old is 27-22 this year overall but had only won two of his previous eight matches prior to Metz. He is currently 5-2 at the French ATP 250, where he made the semi-finals a year ago.

Meanwhile, Constant Lestienne beat Calvin Hemery 6-3, 6-2, while Alexander Shevchenko beat Mathias Bourgue 6-4, 7-5.

