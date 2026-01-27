London [UK], January 27 (ANI): The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) announced the fixtures of the upcoming The Hundred tournament on Tuesday.

The first of 34 matchdays will take place in south London at the Kia Oval on Tuesday 21 July, with the eight men's and women's teams all vying to reach The Hundred Final 25 days later on Sunday 16 August.

The opening day of the competition will see the two holders in action, with Sunrisers Leeds women's team kicking things off before MI London men's team rounds off the day in the second half of the double-header, the release said.

MI London's Sam Curran said: "We can't wait to get going again. The Hundred has got a bit of a new look this year, and that adds to the excitement. It's great for us to be starting our competition at home. We would love to continue the success we've had over the last few years. It's going to be a world-class competition, and we'll need to be at our best," as quoted by the ECB.

Sunrisers Leeds' Kate Cross said: "I'm really excited for us to be kicking off the competition this season. It reminds me of playing in the first-ever game at the Kia Oval in The Hundred back in 2021 and just how much it's all grown since then. It's always great to start a season as defending champions. We've obviously brought a few players back already, and we'll be looking to get off to a perfect start on 21 July."

Curran and Cross will find out more about their new teammates at The Hundred Auction, the UK's first major sporting auction, which will take place in London on March 11 and March 12.

The Hundred 2026 fixtures:

Tuesday 21 JulyMI London v Sunrisers Leeds

Wednesday 22 JulySouthern Brave v Welsh Fire

Thursday 23 JulyLondon Spirit v Manchester Super Giants

Friday 24 JulyBirmingham Phoenix v Trent Rockets

Saturday 25 JulySunrisers Leeds v Southern BraveWelsh Fire v MI London

Sunday 26 JulyManchester Super Giants v Birmingham PhoenixTrent Rockets v London Spirit

Monday 27 JulySouthern Brave v MI London

Tuesday 28 JulySunrisers Leeds v Manchester Super Giants

Wednesday 29 JulyWelsh Fire v Trent RocketsMI London v London Spirit

Thursday 30 JulySouthern Brave v Birmingham Phoenix

Friday 31 JulyManchester Super Giants v Trent Rockets

Saturday 1 AugustBirmingham Phoenix v Welsh FireLondon Spirit v Southern Brave

Sunday 2 AugustTrent Rockets v Sunrisers LeedsMI London v Manchester Super Giants

Monday 3 AugustWelsh Fire v Southern Brave

Tuesday 4 AugustSunrisers Leeds v London Spirit

Wednesday 5 AugustManchester Super Giants v Welsh FireTrent Rockets v Birmingham Phoenix

Thursday 6 AugustLondon Spirit v MI London

Friday 7 AugustBirmingham Phoenix v Sunrisers Leeds

Saturday 8 AugustMI London v Trent RocketsSouthern Brave v Manchester Super Giants

Sunday 9 AugustSunrisers Leeds v Welsh FireLondon Spirit v Birmingham Phoenix

Monday 10 AugustTrent Rockets v Southern Brave

Tuesday 11 AugustManchester Super Giants v Sunrisers Leeds

Wednesday 12 AugustWelsh Fire v London SpiritBirmingham Phoenix v MI London

Friday 14 AugustThe Hundred Eliminators

Sunday 16 AugustThe Hundred Finals. (ANI)

