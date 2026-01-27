The road to the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 enters its final phase as the warm-up match schedule was confirmed on Monday, 26 January. Defending champions India are set to face South Africa in a marquee practice fixture at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai on 4 February. This match will serve as the primary rehearsal for Suryakumar Yadav’s side before they begin their title defence against the USA at the Wankhede Stadium just three days later. How the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Schedule Looks After Scotland Take Bangladesh’s Spot: Check Full Updated Fixtures.

The Indian squad is currently finishing a five-match T20I series against New Zealand, which concludes on 31 January. Following a brief rest, the team will reassemble in Mumbai on 3 February.

The warm-up against South Africa is particularly vital for assessing the fitness of key players. Selectors are keeping a close watch on Washington Sundar, who is recovering from a side strain, and Tilak Varma, who is returning from an abdominal issue. Should Sundar remain sidelined, Riyan Parag has been placed on standby to join the squad following his rehabilitation at the Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru. No IND vs PAK in T20 World Cup 2026? Pakistan Cricket Board Likely To Boycott Match Against India After Bangladesh's Forced Exit.

ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Warm-Up Fixtures

Date Match Venue 2 Feb Afghanistan vs Scotland BCCI CoE, Bengaluru 2 Feb USA vs India A DY Patil Stadium, Navi Mumbai 3 Feb Netherlands vs Zimbabwe R. Premadasa, Colombo 4 Feb India vs South Africa DY Patil Stadium, Navi Mumbai 4 Feb Pakistan vs Ireland SSC, Colombo 5 Feb Australia vs Netherlands R. Premadasa, Colombo 5 Feb New Zealand vs USA DY Patil Stadium, Navi Mumbai 6 Feb Namibia vs India A BCCI CoE, Bengaluru

Warm-up matches will be spread across host nations India and Sri Lanka between 2 February and 6 February. In a significant scheduling shift, Scotland has officially replaced Bangladesh in the fixture list following the latter's withdrawal from the tournament due to logistical complications.

Matches will take place at several iconic venues, including Chennai’s MA Chidambaram Stadium and Colombo’s R. Premadasa Stadium. These fixtures are designated as non-international status, allowing teams to utilise their full 15-man squads to fine-tune combinations.

