Sports News | Egypt Ready to Go All-in Against Belgium in World Cup, Says Coach Rudi Garcia

Seattle [US], June 15 (ANI): Egypt coach Rudi Garcia said his side will focus on its own strengths and approach the World Cup clash against Belgium with an attacking mindset.

Garcia stressed that Egypt must treat the match like a final, play with maximum commitment, and aim to take control of the game. While praising his squad as one of the strongest African teams ever assembled, he acknowledged that every opponent has weaknesses and expressed confidence that Egypt can exploit Belgium's vulnerabilities.

Also Read | Why India A Were Penalised 10 Runs Against Sri Lanka A in Tri-Nation Series Match?.

Belgium and Egypt will open their 2026 FIFA World Cup campaigns in a Group G clash on June 15 (US Local time) at Seattle Stadium.

"We are going to focus on our strengths, we want to be protagonists. We really need to go all-in tomorrow as if it were the final. It is one of the best African squads of all time. All teams have weaknesses. We will see tomorrow if we can exploit those weaknesses," Garcia said as per Reuters.

Also Read | Cricket-Style Snicko Tech Confirms Goal in Sweden’s 5-1 FIFA World Cup 2026 Win Over Tunisia.

Monday's clash will mark Garcia's first fixture managing at a World Cup, as well as captain Youri Tielemans' first time leading Belgium at a major tournament.

Egypt are making their first World Cup appearance since 2018, when they exited in the group stage after losing all three matches in Russia.

Their previous appearances came in 1934 and 1990, and they are still seeking their first victory at the tournament.

The North Africans begin their Group G campaign against Belgium in Seattle on Monday before facing New Zealand in Vancouver six days later. They conclude the group stage against Iran in Seattle on June 26. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)