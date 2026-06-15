Why India A Were Penalised 10 Runs Against Sri Lanka A in Tri-Nation Series Match?

An unusual and critical incident unfolded during the fourth match of the Tri-Nation A Series in Dambulla today, Monday, June 15, 2026, when India A were penalised 10 runs against Sri Lanka A. The unprecedented sanction came due to repeated infringements of a fundamental cricketing law: running on the protected area of the pitch. As a result, Sri Lanka A began their pursuit of India A's 265 with 10 runs already on the scoreboard, reading 10/0 before the first ball of their innings was bowled. Fact Check: Did Arjun Tendulkar and Shivam Dube Fight Near Boundary-Line During T20 Mumbai League 2026 Final?

The incident, which left fans and commentators abuzz, occurred during India A's innings at the Rangiri Dambulla International Stadium. The on-field umpires, Prageeth Rambukwella and Shantha Fonseka, were compelled to enforce the penalties after multiple warnings were issued to the Indian batters.

Why India A Were Penalised 10 Runs?

The issues began in the 33rd over when India A all-rounder Anukul Roy received the initial warning for running down the middle of the pitch. Although Roy was later dismissed, the warning remained active for the remainder of India A's innings, as per cricket regulations. Fact Check: Viral Photo of Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Honoured by Sri Lankan PM Harini Amarasuriya is AI-Generated.

Trouble escalated two overs later, in the 35th over, when Vipraj Nigam committed the same offence. This second infringement by the batting side resulted in an immediate five-run penalty being awarded to Sri Lanka A. Undeterred, Nigam repeated the error again in the 37th over, leading to a further five-run penalty. These two five-run penalties collectively amounted to 10 runs.

Sri Lanka A 10/0 in 0.0 Overs

🚨 Crazy scenes in India A vs Sri Lanka A! Sri Lanka started their chase at 10/0 without facing a ball 😳 Reason: Vipraj Nigam was penalized twice for running on the pitch’s danger area, gifting 10 runs. India also got 5 penalty runs earlier after the ball hit Sri Lanka’s… pic.twitter.com/TGE4qTwVz0 — Kunal Bhanwala (@bhanwala_k38130) June 15, 2026

The Rule Explained

According to the Laws of Cricket, batters are strictly prohibited from deliberately or carelessly running on the protected area of the pitch. This rule, specifically Law 41.14 on "Deliberate or avoidable damage to the pitch," exists to prevent damage to the playing surface by spikes, which can create rough patches or footmarks that could unfairly affect conditions later in the match for bowlers, particularly spinners. The umpire's protocol involves issuing a first warning for such an infringement, with any subsequent offence by the batting side resulting in a five-run penalty.

India A's Innings

India A, who were put in to bat by Sri Lanka A after losing the toss, managed to post a competitive total of 265 runs, being bowled out in 49.2 overs. Their innings saw a remarkable recovery from a precarious position of 143 for 7, primarily thanks to resilient half-centuries from Suryansh Shedge (72 runs) and the same Vipraj Nigam (51 runs). The duo forged a crucial 104-run partnership for the eighth wicket, providing their team with a fighting chance in the match. Interestingly, the match ended in a dramatic tie with Sri Lanka A failing to score 5 runs off the last over.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 15, 2026 06:18 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).