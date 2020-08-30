London [UK], Aug 30 (ANI): After winning the Community Shield clash against Liverpool, Arsenal's Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang said it is a really exciting time to be at this football club.

"We are improving and yes there is still work to do but we are really happy and it is a really exciting time to be at this football club," the club's official website quoted Aubameyang as saying when asked how the team is progressing under manager Mikel Arteta.

Arsenal defeated Liverpool 5-4 on penalties to win the Community Shield on Saturday here at the Wembley Stadium. The normal 90 minutes action had ended in a 1-1 draw, and as a result, the match went into a penalty shootout.

Aubameyang had struck the opening goal in the 12th minute of the match. Liverpool pressed hard in the second half, and finally, their efforts paid off in the 73rd minute as Takumi Minamino got the equaliser for the side, bringing the scoreline to 1-1.

FA Community Shield is an annual football match played between the winners of the previous season's Premier League winner and the previous season's FA Cup winners.

Liverpool had won the 2019-20 Premier League title while Arsenal had won the FA Cup after defeating Chelsea in the final. (ANI)

