England and Pakistan will face each other in the second T20I of the three-match series at the Old Trafford Cricket Stadium in Manchester on August 30, 2020 (Sunday). The Twenty-20 matches follow the recently concluded Test series which England won 1-0 and the Three Lions will be looking to replicate the same. So as the two sides gear up for their encounter, we take a look at how the weather will behave in Manchester today and the pitch report of the ground. Pakistan vs England 1st T20I 2020 Highlights: Match Abandoned Due to Rain.

The opening clash of the T20I series followed the same fate as some of the games during the Test matches and was washed out due rain. However, the second game is expected to be played in its entirety as their zero per cent chance of rain during the time of the game. Although the weather is expected to remain partly sunny. Pakistan vs England 2nd T20I 2020: Shaheen Afridi vs Tom Banton and Other Exciting Mini Battles to Watch Out in Manchester.

Weather in Manchester

Manchester Weather (Photo Credits: accuweather.com)

Pitch Report: Even though very little cricket was played on the opening game, fast bowlers were seen getting some held off the pitch. Tom Banton, who scored a fifty in the 1st T20I, said the ‘Tennis-Ball’ bounce made it hard for the batsmen to find their timing. Similar circumstances are expected in today’s game as well.

Squads

England: Tom Banton, Jonny Bairstow(w), Dawid Malan, Eoin Morgan(c), Sam Billings, Moeen Ali, Tom Curran, Lewis Gregory, Chris Jordan, Adil Rashid, Saqib Mahmood, Joe Denly, David Willey.

Pakistan: Babar Azam(c), Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Hafeez, Shoaib Malik, Mohammad Rizwan(w), Iftikhar Ahmed, Shadab Khan, Imad Wasim, Mohammad Amir, Haris Rauf, Shaheen Afridi, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Wahab Riaz, Khushdil Shah, Naseem Shah, Mohammad Hasnain, Haider Ali.

