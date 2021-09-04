Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], September 4 (ANI): FC Bengaluru United and Spanish LaLiga side Sevilla FC have been nominated for the Best Internationalisation Strategy by the prestigious World Football Summit Awards.

The two clubs have been nominated for the award alongside LaLiga outfit Valencia CF and Premier League team Everton FC.

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi Congratulates Shuttler Manoj Sarkar For Winning Bronze Medal at Tokyo Paralympics 2020 in Badminton.

The winner of the Best Internationalisation Strategy award, presented by Deloitte, will be announced on September 9 and will receive the trophy during a ceremony on day one of WFS Europe at Madrid's Wanda Metropolitano on September 22.

Since their inception in 2018, FC Bengaluru United have been on a robust growth trajectory, both on and off the field. They impressed with a strong showing in the I-League Qualifiers in 2020, and earlier this year, were crowned BDFA Super Division League Champions.

Also Read | 2020 Tokyo Paralympics: PM Narendra Modi Congratulates Shuttler Pramod Bhagat for Clinching Gold Medal.

In what is a strong testimony to their growing process, FC Bengaluru United have been invited to participate in the Durand Cup, Asia's oldest football tournament, beginning in the first week of September in Kolkata, along with other top-flight Indian football clubs. The club has also garnered praise for their holistic vision of promoting the sport right from the grassroots.

In January this year, FC Bengaluru United announced their partnership with LaLiga giants Sevilla FC, a five-year agreement, which focuses on technological innovation, development and projects in the sport as well as increasing the Spanish football club's footprint in one of the world's most vibrant and rapidly growing football markets.

"We are extremely excited and honoured to be nominated for the Best Internationalisation Strategy by the World Football Summit Awards," said Gaurav Manchanda, FC Bengaluru United and Nimida Sports Founder.

Sevilla FC president Jose Castro was delighted with the nomination: "It is clear that we are taking the right steps in terms of internationalisation. Partnering with FC Bengaluru United meant our entry into the Indian market, which we had set as a strategic objective within our international expansion plan, and now this prestigious nomination clearly endorses our commitment to international growth." (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)