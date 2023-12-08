Sports News | FIA Ends Its Conflict of Interest Investigation into Toto and Susie Wolff

Dec 08, 2023
Paris, Dec 8 (AP) Formula One's governing body has dropped its probe of a potential conflict of interest between Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff and his wife Susie Wolff, who works for F1's management group.

The FIA's compliance department had been looking into the Wolffs following allegations of a conflict of interest and whether they have shared confidential information.

“The FIA can confirm that there is no ongoing investigation in terms of ethical or disciplinary inquiries involving any individual,” the organization said in a statement on Thursday.

Susie Wolff is the managing director of the all-female series F1 Academy. She had rejected the claims “ in the strongest possible terms ” and said she was “deeply insulted."

The probe began after a report in BusinessF1 magazine that rival team executives raised concerns about whether Toto and Susie Wolff passed on information discussed in private meetings. Susie Wolff reports to F1 chief executive Stefano Domenicali.

    Dec 08, 2023
    Paris, Dec 8 (AP) Formula One's governing body has dropped its probe of a potential conflict of interest between Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff and his wife Susie Wolff, who works for F1's management group.

    The FIA's compliance department had been looking into the Wolffs following allegations of a conflict of interest and whether they have shared confidential information.

    “The FIA can confirm that there is no ongoing investigation in terms of ethical or disciplinary inquiries involving any individual,” the organization said in a statement on Thursday.

    Susie Wolff is the managing director of the all-female series F1 Academy. She had rejected the claims “ in the strongest possible terms ” and said she was “deeply insulted."

    The probe began after a report in BusinessF1 magazine that rival team executives raised concerns about whether Toto and Susie Wolff passed on information discussed in private meetings. Susie Wolff reports to F1 chief executive Stefano Domenicali.

    The BusinessF1 report said team officials were alarmed when Toto Wolff made comments in a recent meeting that included details they felt could only have come from F1. The report did not detail what was discussed.

    The Mercedes team and Formula One Management, which runs the commercial side of F1, denied any allegations of improper sharing of information or conflict of interest.

    “Following a review of Formula One Management's F1 code of conduct and F1 conflict of interest policy and confirmation that appropriate protective measures are in place to mitigate any potential conflicts, the FIA is satisfied that FOM's compliance management system is robust enough to prevent any unauthorized disclosure of confidential information,” the FIA's statement said on Thursday.

    On Wednesday, nine Formula One teams released nearly identical statements denying they had complained to the FIA about an alleged conflict of interest. The flurry of statements followed an appearance by Red Bull team principal Christian Horner on Sky Sports in which he denied instigating the investigation. (AP)

    (This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

