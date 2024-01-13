Ranchi (Jharkhand) [India], January 13 (ANI): The Indian women's hockey team suffered a 0-1 defeat against the USA in their opening match of the FIH Hockey Olympic Qualifiers 2024 at the Marang Gomke Jaipal Singh Astroturf Hockey Stadium in Ranchi on Saturday.

Abigail Tamer scored the game-winning goal for the USA in the 16th minute. Despite gaining six penalty corners in the encounter, India did not score.

The loss will be a major setback for the Indian women's hockey team's hopes of qualifying for the Paris 2024 Olympics.

India opened the match on the back foot against the USA, ranked 15th in the hockey world, who moved the ball quickly and launched persistent attacks.

India was guilty of committing too many turnovers and had a wake-up call in the eleventh minute. American captain Amanda Golini defeated her Indian rival Savita Punia, but thankfully for the home side, the goal was reversed by the TV umpire following an umpire's referral.

Nonetheless, the USA took the lead in the 16th minute thanks to Abigail Tamer, who scored on a rebound after Savita Punia saved a prior shot.

India increased their speed in the final minutes of the first half, earning three penalty corners in a row. However, the hosts were unable to exploit and finished the first half down by one goal.

In the first half, India had greater possession and eight circle penetrations to the USA's three. The Indian women's hockey team took a similar tactic in the second half, but the USA defence held strong, denying India many times.

Navneet Kaur's good play in the closing minute of the third quarter resulted in India gaining two more penalty corners, although neither produced the desired goal.

The fourth quarter began with further difficulty for India, when Vaishnavi Vitthal Phalke was suspended for five minutes for pulling down an American player in the 47th minute.

India got second penalty corner of the match in the next minute. Udita's shot found the back of the net, but the goal was reversed after the USA's referral because the ball struck Jyoti's foot on its way in.

The USA continued their methodical approach for the remainder of the fourth quarter, holding onto a tiny lead to secure a crucial victory.

India will play New Zealand in their second match of the tournament on Sunday. (ANI)

