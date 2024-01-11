FIH Women’s Hockey Olympic Qualifiers 2024: Indian Skipper Savita Punia Says ‘Team Is Focussed and Ready for the Challenge’

The Indian skipper, the main goalkeeper of the team and the most experienced member of this squad said they would try their best to qualify for the Paris Olympic Games. She said the team is focusing on their own performance and matches and not thinking too much about the opponents.

Hockey IANS| Jan 11, 2024 04:03 PM IST
A+
A-
FIH Women’s Hockey Olympic Qualifiers 2024: Indian Skipper Savita Punia Says ‘Team Is Focussed and Ready for the Challenge’
Savita Punia (Photo Credit: Twitter/@smitadeshmukh)

Gearing up for a "challenging" tournament in the absence of some experienced players, Indian women's hockey team captain Savita Punia is banking on strong support from the hockey lovers of the city and the hard work put in by her team to sail through to the FIH Hockey Olympic Qualifier starting on Saturday here and grab a ticket to Paris 2024. Addressing a press conference two days ahead of the start of the eight-team FIH Olympic Qualifiers, Savita said the team takes heart from the support it got from the local hockey lovers during the Asian Champions Trophy here a few months back and said the team is excited about playing in Ranchi once again. Lalremsiami Shares Insights on India Women’s Hockey Team Preparations for FIH Olympic Qualifiers 2024.

FIH Women’s Hockey Olympic Qualifiers 2024: Indian Skipper Savita Punia Says ‘Team Is Focussed and Ready for the Challenge’

The Indian skipper, the main goalkeeper of the team and the most experienced member of this squad said they would try their best to qualify for the Paris Olympic Games. She said the team is focusing on their own performance and matches and not thinking too much about the opponents.

Hockey IANS| Jan 11, 2024 04:03 PM IST
A+
A-
FIH Women’s Hockey Olympic Qualifiers 2024: Indian Skipper Savita Punia Says ‘Team Is Focussed and Ready for the Challenge’
Savita Punia (Photo Credit: Twitter/@smitadeshmukh)

Gearing up for a "challenging" tournament in the absence of some experienced players, Indian women's hockey team captain Savita Punia is banking on strong support from the hockey lovers of the city and the hard work put in by her team to sail through to the FIH Hockey Olympic Qualifier starting on Saturday here and grab a ticket to Paris 2024. Addressing a press conference two days ahead of the start of the eight-team FIH Olympic Qualifiers, Savita said the team takes heart from the support it got from the local hockey lovers during the Asian Champions Trophy here a few months back and said the team is excited about playing in Ranchi once again. Lalremsiami Shares Insights on India Women’s Hockey Team Preparations for FIH Olympic Qualifiers 2024.

India are in Group B along with New Zealand, the United States and Italy as eight teams in the fray have been divided into two groups of four each. Pool A comprises World No.5 Germany, 2018 Asian Games gold medallist Japan, Chile and the Czech Republic. These eight teams are fighting for the three spots available at Ranchi for the Paris Olympic Games later this year.

On paper, Germany should clinch one of the three spots up for grabs in Ranchi, while India, New Zealand, USA and Japan will be fighting for the two remaining berths from this event.

"We have had a very good preparation for this event and we have done our best, both individually and as a team, to prepare for this event. The coaches have helped us work on all aspects of the game that needed attention," said Savita.

India are going into the event without experienced players like Deep Grace Ekka, Sushila Chanu, Vandana Katariya and Gurjiot Kaur. The Indian skipper, the main goalkeeper of the team and the most experienced member of this squad said they would try their best to qualify for the Paris Olympic Games. She said the team is focusing on their own performance and matches and not thinking too much about the opponents.

"We will try whatever is in our hands to make it to Paris and also do well in the Olympics. But before that we will have to qualify for it and that is what we are concentrating on at this moment. We are focussing on our game and we are preparing well. We have tried our utmost to prepare for this event," she added.

The 33-year-old, who has made 266 appearances for the country so far, said they respect their opponent teams but have plans in place to tackle them. "If it is the Olympic Qualifiers, things will be tough, it will not be easy, it be a big challenge for us because all the teams that are here are quite strong. If they have reached this stage, they have to be strong and just like us, they will try their best. We will focus on our strengths and work on our weaknesses," she said. FIH Women’s Hockey Olympic Qualifiers 2024: India Coach Janneke Schopman Wants Team To Forget Past, Work Hard on Present Event.

Asked about India's 4-2 defeat to Germany in a pre-event practice match a couple of days back, Savita said at this moment they are only thinking about their next opponent USA and not Germany. "There is time for the match against Germany. At this moment our focus is on the USA. Practice matches are basically meant to judge where we stand and to test a few things. I am happy that the team played well against Germany for three of the four quarters of the match," she added.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 11, 2024 04:03 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).

Comments
Tags:
FIH Olympic Qualifiers FIH Olympic qualifiers 2024 hockey Hockey India India India Women's Hockey Team Savita Punia
You might also like
Earthquake in Afghanistan: Powerful Quake of Magnitude 6.0 on Richter Scale Jolts Hindu Kush Region, Tremors Felt in North India and Pakistan
World

Earthquake in Afghanistan: Powerful Quake of Magnitude 6.0 on Richter Scale Jolts Hindu Kush Region, Tremors Felt in North India and Pakistan
Comments
You might also like
Earthquake in Afghanistan: Powerful Quake of Magnitude 6.0 on Richter Scale Jolts Hindu Kush Region, Tremors Felt in North India and Pakistan
World

Earthquake in Afghanistan: Powerful Quake of Magnitude 6.0 on Richter Scale Jolts Hindu Kush Region, Tremors Felt in North India and Pakistan
Google To Develop Digitisation Agenda for Telangana in Farming, Education and Health Sector
Technology

Google To Develop Digitisation Agenda for Telangana in Farming, Education and Health Sector
IND vs AFG T20I Series 2024: Suresh Raina Keen To Have Virat Kohli Bat at No 3, Says 'If Rohit Sharma and Yashasvi Jasiwal Open the Innings, It Will Be Great for the Team'
Cricket

IND vs AFG T20I Series 2024: Suresh Raina Keen To Have Virat Kohli Bat at No 3, Says 'If Rohit Sharma and Yashasvi Jasiwal Open the Innings, It Will Be Great for the Team'
2024 Mahindra XUV400 Pro Launched in India: Check Specifications, Features and Price of Mahindra’s New All-Electric Car
Auto

2024 Mahindra XUV400 Pro Launched in India: Check Specifications, Features and Price of Mahindra’s New All-Electric Car
Google Trends Google Trends
IND vs AFG
500K+ searches
Real Madrid vs atlético Madrid
200K+ searches

Uttar Pradesh: Suspected ISI Agent Tehseem Alias Mota Arrested From Shamli District, Accused of Passing Secret Information To Pakistani Handlers (Watch Video)

  • Novak Djokovic Plays Cricket on Tennis Court But With A Twist, Video Goes Viral

  • NBA 2023-24: Jayson Tatum-led Boston Celtics Sets Franchise Record for Most Consecutive Home Wins, Reaches Milestone With Win Over Minnesota Timberwolves

  • InMobi Layoffs: SoftBank-Backed Mobile Advertising Giant Planning To Lay Off 125 Employees in Its Second Round of Job Cuts

  • Lior Refaelov Scores Winning Goal As Maccabi Haifa Beat 1–0 Maccabi Tel Aviv in Israeli Premier League 2023–24

  • Australian Open 2024: Sumit Nagal One Match Away Against Alex Molcan From Entering Main Draw

    • Read More
    Google Trends Google Trends
    IND vs AFG
    500K+ searches
    Real Madrid vs atlético Madrid
    200K+ searches
    Earthquake Today
    50K+ searches
    Liverpool vs Fulham
    50K+ searches
    Killer Soup
    20K+ searches
    Today's Trends
    • INR
    • USD
    • EUR
    View all
    City Petrol Diesel
    New Delhi 96.72 89.62
    Kolkata 106.03 92.76
    Mumbai 106.31 94.27
    Chennai 102.74 94.33
    View all
    Currency Price Change

    Editor's Choice

    Trending Topics
    Coronavirus Live Map India Google TrendsCryptocurrencyNarendra ModiCoronavirus in IndiaAssembly Elections 2023Virat KohliAssembly Election Results 2023OmicronRahul GandhiLionel MessiAadhaar CardRohit Sharma