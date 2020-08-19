Bengaluru, Aug 19 (PTI) Veteran cricketer Gopalaswamy Kasturirangan died due to heart attack at his residence here on Wednesday.

"G Kasturirangan passed away today morning. He died of heart attack at his residence in Chamarajapet," Karnataka State Cricket Association Treasurer and Spokesperson, Vinaya Mruthyunjaya told PTI.

Kasturirangan, 89, was a former cricketer-administrator and the BCCI curator.

He had mostly played his matches for Mysore in Ranji Trophy as the right-arm medium pace bowler from 1948 to 1963, the sources in the cricket fraternity said.

Mourning his death, renowned international cricket player Anil Kumble tweeted, "Sad to hear about the passing of G Kasturirangan. He will be fondly remembered for all his contributions to cricket. Heartfelt condolences to his family."

In a condolence message, the KSCA said, "President, Secretary and members of the Managing Committee of the Karnataka State Cricket Association, deeply regret the sad and sudden demise of former Ranji Player, Vice President of KSCA and BCCI Curator Sri G Kasturirangan."

The Association said Kasturirangan had represented the then "MYSORE" team in the Ranji Trophy match in the year 1948 -49 to 1962-63 for Karnataka.

