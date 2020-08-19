Following Andrea Pirlo’s appointment as the new Juventus manager, Paulo Dybala has been linked with a move away from the club with Premier League tipped to be his preferred destination. However, the 26-year-old’s representative has addressed these rumours stating that the Argentine is more than happy to remain in Turin for the foreseeable future. Dybala was named as Serie A’s player of the season. Juventus Could Offer Paulo Dybala to Manchester United in Stunning Swap Deal.

After Juventus’ early and unexpected exit from the Champions League at the hands of Lyon, the Italian club are looking to shake things up. Maurizio Sarri was the first one to pay the price as he was sacked moments after the defeat with reports suggesting that Paulo Dybala and Cristiano Ronaldo could also head out of the door. Real Madrid Prepare Stunning Player Plus Cash Deal For Juventus Star.

The Argentine whose current contract with the club ends in 2022, has been linked with several clubs in the past few weeks but his agent Jorge Antun has labelled those rumours as false and has stated that the two sides are working on a new deal which will see the 26-year-old stay at the club for much longer.

‘I have read the rumours in the newspapers through the last few days and they're completely false, Paulo Dybala is a Juventus player and happy to be one. We'll work with the club to renew the contract with our usual attitude as always.’ Antun was quoted as saying by Goal.com.

Paulo Dybala joined the club in 2015 from Palermo and has led the club to several domestic honours. Reports in Italy suggest that the Bianconeri are keen on signing former player Paul Pogba from Manchester United and could offer the 26-year-old Argentine in a swap deal.

