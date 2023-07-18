Pune (Maharashtra)[India], July 18 (ANI): Pro Kabaddi Champion team U Mumba's Kabaddi players, Season 9 skipper, Surinder Singh and Vice-Captain, Rinku Sharma, experienced the speed and thrill of table tennis at the UTT as they witnessed the U Mumba TT team scalp a fine win versus Chennai Lions in a top of the table clash on Sunday.

The Kabaddi players were in Pune to cheer for the unstoppable U Mumba TT team as they registered their second consecutive victory against a star-studded Chennai Lions team. Players from the two U Mumba franchises came together to celebrate the shared passion, camaraderie and values that define the outfit.

Surinder and Rinku, U Mumba’s acclaimed Kabaddi duo spent quality time interacting with the players, playing and understanding the intricacies of Table Tennis from the squad too. For U Mumba, this integration of sports persons across sporting disciplines was another move in the direction of bringing the U Mumba community closer, more than ever.

“For us, U Mumba is like one large family and we'd love for players of all our teams to feel a sense of that attachment to the team. Surinder and Rinku have been the backbone of our U Mumba team during the Pro Kabaddi League and I am happy that they could come here and meet our TT Squad & feel the positive environment that's being built. This is what the teams stand for.” commented U Mumba’s CEO Suhail Chandhok.

Surinder and Rinku were excited to be part of the TT brigade, played Table Tennis and created some fun banter via social media videos and infused energy and belief among the TT players too. “It was a fun, interactive session. As a sportsman, I understand how light moments before a crucial game can ease the pressure and energize the entire team,” Surinder said, who was seen cheering for the TT Squad, along with Rinku.

Surinder made his PKL debut for U Mumba in 2017 and represented the team in 80 of the 101 matches since. He also captained the team in the last edition of the PKL.

Rinku made his debut for U Mumba in 2021 and has played 41 matches for the franchise and also holds the unique record of having the only successful Solo tackle in the history of the league in its entirety of 9 seasons. (ANI)

