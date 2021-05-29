Okayama (Japan), May 29 (PTI) Indian golfer Rahil Gangjee shot a sensational six-under 66, his best round of the year, to climb to the Tied-third after the second round at the Mizuno Open, here on Saturday.

With two spots for the 149th Open at Royal St. Georges, on offer this week, Gangjee has a lot to play for.

In case he makes it, it will be his maiden appearance at a Major. No Indian has booked a spot as yet.

The 42-year-old Gangjee, who has been playing in Japan since his win in 2018, is now 9-under for 36 holes in a tournament that has been truncated to 54 holes after the cancellation of the first round due to bad weather.

After a round 69 that placed him T-28th, Gangjee added a 66 that moved him to T-3 alongside Australian Dylan Perry (67-68).

At a tournament three of the top four are non-Japanese with the leader being Filipino Juvic Pagunsan (66-65), who has been on Japan Tour for close to a decade but is still looking for his maiden win.

Pagunsan is 13-under and three shots clear of veteran Katsumasa Miyamoto (63-71), while Gangjee and Perry are Tied-third at 9-under.

Gangjee, who was T-11 at the Golf Partner Pro-AM last week, was flawless over the front nine and had four birdies, on second, sixth, eighth and ninth.

He dropped his only shot of the day on 10th, but picked a birdie on 11th. Back-to-back birdies on 17th and 18th ensured he finished strong with 66 and was Tied-third.

Gangjee will now play in the second last group in the third round, which will also be the final round. He is paired with Yuwa Kosaihiri and Scott Strange.

Pagunsan, a former Asian Tour No. 1, was 3-under for the front nine and then parred from seventh to 13th, before managing four birdies in the last five holes for his 65.

Miyamoto, runner-up at the Crowns and Japan Players Championship, had four birdies, a bogey and a double bogey in his 71, while Perry was bogey free in his round of 68.

No spectators are allowed this week, though sponsors and selected guests are allowed.

