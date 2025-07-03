Birmingham, Jul 3 (PTI) Skipper Shubman Gill made his maiden Test 150 and Ravindra Jadeja supported him with a gritty fifty as India reached 419 for six at lunch against England on the second day of the second match here on Thursday.

Gill (168 batting) and Jadeja (89) added 203 runs for a strong sixth-wicket alliance, before the latter got out to Josh Tongue.

Also Read | Who is Diogo Jota? Here’s All You Need To Know About Portugal and Liverpool Star Footballer Who Died in Car Accident.

India added 119 runs in a dominant first session of the day.

Gill's unbeaten 168 was also his highest Test score, surpassing the 147 he made in the first Test at Leeds.

Also Read | Pakistan Men's Hockey Team Will Not Be Barred From Competing in Asia Cup 2025: Ministry Source.

Brief score: India 419/6 in 110 overs (Shubman Gill 168 batting, Ravindra Jadeja 89).

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)