London, Jun 17 (PTI) Former India cricketer Dinesh Karthik believes Shubman Gill is yet to grasp the full weight of responsibility that comes with leading the Indian Test side and has urged the young skipper to focus on his batting to gain respect within the dressing room.

India, entering a new era in Test cricket without stalwarts Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli and R Ashwin, will begin a five-match series in England under the leadership of 25-year-old Gill, his first assignment as captain in the longest format.

"First bit of information I want to give Shubman Gill is to put your captaincy hat on only while fielding. Focus on your batting.

"It is imperative for Gill to score to have respect in that dressing room. In SENA countries, as an Indian batter, his average is not something he is going to be proud of," Karthik said on the Sky Sports Cricket Podcast.

Gill, who has played 32 Tests, has struggled to convert starts in overseas conditions, particularly in SENA countries.

In cricket, SENA refers to South Africa, England, New Zealand, and Australia.

India last won a Test series in England in 2007 and Gill faces a formidable challenge in attempting to repeat that feat as a first-time captain.

"I don't think he has realised the enormity of what it means to be a Test captain for India as of now. He is walking into a lion's den. Coming to England as a cricketing nation is not easy," said Karthik who interviewed Gill recently.

"Luckily for Shubman Gill, the England bowling attack is very vulnerable. That is the only positive I see. England's batting will put India under pressure, but the bowling is an area that is still work under progress for England and that could play into India's hands."

Karthik believes Gautam Gambhir's tactical acumen as a coach is top-notch but feels his aggressive approach might need fine-tuning in a coaching role.

Karthik has shared both dressing rooms and leadership spaces with Gambhir -- first as an India teammate and later under his mentorship at Kolkata Knight Riders.

"Tactically, Gauti (Gambhir) is a very good coach. Man management is the area that I am sure he would be looking at. But one thing about him is that he is looking out for his players which is massive."

However, Karthik noted that Gambhir's intensity, which served him well as a captain, might not always translate smoothly to coaching.

"What I feel at times is that the way he is aggressive as a captain, you can't be as a coach. You are managing different individuals. Once you let them out in the park, you trust them to do the job. That is the challenge," Karthik said.

