FIFA Club World Cup 2025 Live Streaming Online and TV Telecast Details: 2025 FIFA Club World Cup Group F fixtures commence this evening with Fluminense taking on Borussia Dortmund. Fluminense are sixth in the Brazilian Serie A with 20 points from 11 games played. With early days into their championship, they can still cover the gap and rise up in the table. The Club World Cup is an opportunity for them to showcase their value on the global scale. Opponents Borussia Dortmund just finished fourth in the Bundesliga campaign and as seen from their Champions League exploits; they are a side that likes to beat the big boys. FIFA Club World Cup 2025: Chelsea Kick Off Campaign With Dominant 2–0 Win Over Los Angeles FC in Front of Thousands of Empty Seats.

Otavio and Yeferson miss out for Fluminense due to injuries while the likes of Keno, Augustin Canobbio, and Facundo Bernal will all undergo late fitness tests to determine their availability. Colombian forward Kevin Serna will be the target man in the final third for the Brazilian club with Everaldo and Jhon Arias on the wings.

Nico Schlotterbeck, Soumaila Coulibaly, Salih Ozcan and Emre Can make up the Borussia Dortmund injury list. Marcel Sabitzer in midfield will look to burst forward and help the attacking play with Julian Brandt and Karim Adeyemi helping with the creative play. Serhou Guirassy will be tasked with scoring goals for the teams.

Fluminense vs Borussia Dortmund, FIFA Club World Cup 2025 Match Details

Match Fluminense vs Borussia Dortmund Date Tuesday, June 17 Time 09:30 PM (IST) Venue MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford, New Jersey Live Streaming, Telecast Details DAZN mobile app and website (Live Streaming)

When is Fluminense vs Borussia Dortmund, FIFA Club World Cup 2025 Football Match? Check Time, Date and Venue

Borussia Dortmund will commence their FIFA Club World Cup 2025 campaign with a match against Fluminense on Tuesday, June 16. The Fluminense vs Borussia Dortmund Group F match is set to be played at the Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania and it starts at 06:30 AM IST (Indian Standard Time). Luiz Araujo Leads Flamengo to 2–0 Win Over Esperance De Tunis at FIFA Club World Cup 2025.

How to Watch Live Telecast of Fluminense vs Borussia Dortmund, FIFA Club World Cup 2025 Football Match?

Unfortunately, there will be no live telecast available of the FIFA Club World Cup 2025 in India due to the absence of an official broadcast partner. Fans in India, hence, will not be able to watch Fluminense vs Borussia Dortmund live telecast on any TV channel. For Fluminense vs Borussia Dortmund online viewing options, read below. FIFA Club World Cup 2025 Points Table Updated.

Where to Get Free Live Streaming Online of Fluminense vs Borussia Dortmund FIFA Club World Cup 2025 Football Match?

Although there is no official live telecast viewing option available, the FIFA Club World Cup 2025 has a live streaming viewing option. DAZN is the official streaming partner of the FIFA Club World Cup 2025 in India. Fans in India will be able to watch the Fluminense vs Borussia Dortmund live streaming on the DAZN app and website for free. Borussia Dortmund are one of the top European clubs and should secure a win here.

