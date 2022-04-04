Kalyani (WB), Apr 4 (PTI) Unbeaten so far, defending champions Gokulam Kerala would look to notch their sixth win of the season and rise to the top of the I-League table when they take on Sreenidi Deccan FC here on Tuesday.

With 18 points from eight matches, Gokulam are second to table leaders Mohammedan Sporting (19 points from nine games) and they will go on top if they beat Sreenidi in a high-stake match between second and third placed sides.

It's a reunion of sorts for many Gokulam players as they switched sides after winning the title last year.

“Tomorrow's game is very important for us, especially because there are many ex-Gokulam players in Sreenidi like Awal, Shibil, Mayakkannan, Lalromawia, Salah and coach Varela as well. They will try everything to win. We need to be very focused on our mental preparation,” said Gokulam coach Vincenzo Annese.

“We want to dominate and win the second ball. They are strong opponents but I have full confidence in my team. We have solid strikers and defenders,” the Italian added.

One player in focus will be Sreenidi striker David Castañeda, who has scored seven goals already and will present a tough challenge for the Gokulam backline led by Cameroonian centre-back Aminou Bouba.

Sreenidi Deccan, on the other hand, continued their fine form, picking up their fourth win in the last five games after beating Kenkre 2-1.

Coach Fernando Santiago Varela said although his side made a defensive mistake and conceded on the counter attack, they were improving their capacity to control the game, which is why they were able to come back and win.

“We have to be in the top-7 first and then compete in the championship round to win the title. We're always focused on how to do better than our previous match,” Varela said.

Varela was Gokulam's coach two seasons ago and now has a few former Malabarians playing under him at Sreenidi.

“It doesn't matter where my players have played before. We are a new team and my focus is to improve our players,” he said.

In the second match of the day, to be played at Naihati Stadium, Tiddim Road Athletic Union (TRAU) FC face former champions Aizawl FC.

After suffering three consecutive losses, TRAU will be aiming to get back on track while Aizawl look to bounce back from a narrow defeat in their previous game.

In the third match of the day, bottom-placed Kenkre FC will be aiming for their first win when they they take on another Manipur side NEROCA FC at Naihati Stadium.

The newly-promoted Mumbai club was beaten by Sreenidi Deccan in their previous outing by a slender margin. In contrast, NEROCA faced a 2-4 loss against Churchill Brothers in their previous match.

