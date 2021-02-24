Los Angeles [US], February 24 (ANI): Golf legend Tiger Woods was injured after the car he was driving met with an accident in Los Angeles County here on Tuesday (local time). He has been admitted to hospital, according to CNN.

According to the sheriff's department, Woods was the only occupant of the car, CNN reported. He was taken to a hospital for his injuries, the sheriff's office said.

The vehicle suffered minor damage, said authorities. The crash is under investigation. (ANI)

