Sotogrande (Spain), Nov 24 (PTI) Indian golfer Amandeep Drall made a solid start in the opening round of the season-ending Andalucia Costa Del Sol Open de Espana as she was one-under through 12 holes here on Thursday.

Having qualified for the event after a runner-up finish at the Indian Open, Amandeep had one birdie and 11 pars after starting from the tenth tee.

The other two Indians, Diksha Dagar and Vani Kapoor were both one-over after 14 and 13 holes respectively.

Swedish stars Linn Grant and Maja Stark were going head to head and will battle it out at Alferini Golf to earn the prestigious Race to Costa del Sol title.

It has been an outstanding year for the duo, who only turned professional in August last year. They had risen to be within the top 50 in the Rolex Women's World Golf Rankings.

Grant, who clinched LET Rookie of the Year, has won four times this year.

Grant won four titles throughout the year starting with the Joburg Ladies Open followed by the Mithra Belgian Ladies Open and the Volvo Car Scandinavian Mixed, and finally the Skafto Open.

Stark won two LET titles in 2021 just weeks after turning professional and has followed it up with three further victories this season starting with the Women's NSW Open, followed by Amundi German Masters and ISPS Handa World Invitational -- where she earned her LPGA Tour card.

