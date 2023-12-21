Cuttack (Odisha) [India], December 21 (ANI): The Gujarat Giants have announced their captain and vice-captain for the second season of the Ultimate Kho-Kho League.

Akshay Bhangre, a 26-year-old defender from Mumbai, will lead the team for the second season. Bhangre has represented Maharashtra in national competitions and has captained the Maharashtra senior team and Indian Kho Kho team, as per a press release from the Gujarat Giants.

Patta Narsayya, a 28-year-old from Vizianagaram, Andhra Pradesh, will be the vice-captain, helping the team strategize and build plans. Bhangre expressed his gratitude for the Gujarat Giants' trust in him and the well-balanced squad assembled by Adani Sportsline.

An attacker with great flair, Patta is a big fan of Kho Kho players Prasanna Kumar and Amit Patil, and has captained his state team. Patta also donned the Indian colours when the team faced Nepal in a Test series.

"It is my first season in the Ultimate Kho Kho League, and I am honoured that the Gujarat Giants have trusted me with the captaincy. The Giants are a very strong franchise and I promise to do my best to lead the team to glory. We will try to do our very best every day," said Akshay Bhangre, captain of the Gujarat Giants.

Sanjeev Sharma, head coach of the Gujarat Giants, expressed confidence in Bhangre and Narsayya's leadership.

"The Gujarat Giants have assembled a well-balanced squad. The Adani Sportsline (owners of the team) management has given us a free hand to build a squad as per our needs. Akshay Bhangre and Patta Narsayya are good leaders and I am confident they will ensure we put our best foot forward," said Sanjeev Sharma, Head Coach, Gujarat Giants.

The second season will start in Cuttack on December 24, 2023, with the final slated for January 13, 2024. The Gujarat Giants will open their campaign against the Rajasthan Warriors on December 25. (ANI)

