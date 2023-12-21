Sanjay Singh, a close aide of deposed WFI chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, was on Thursday elected as the new president of the Wrestling Federation of India. Voting took place earlier on Thursday following a lengthy legal tussle as the federation remains suspended by the international federation United World Wrestling. The elections were held for 15 posts, including the president, treasurer, secretary-general, and senior vice-president. Young Archer Aditi Swami Reacts After Being Nominated for Arjuna Award, Says ‘It Was My Dream’.

Former WFI chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh was deposed following a lengthy agitation by a group of grapplers led by Olympians Bajrang Punia, Sakshi Malik and Vinesh Phogat. Punia and Malik had recently met sports minister Anurag Thakur seeking ways to prevent Brij Bhushan's aide from contesting for president but to no avail.

