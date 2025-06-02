Montmelo (Spain), Jun 2 (AP) Lewis Hamilton's frustrating debut season with Ferrari hit a new low point during the Spanish Grand Prix.

A sixth-placed finish wasn't bad, even for a seven-time world champion.

Also Read | Scotland vs Nepal ICC Men's Cricket World Cup League 2 Free Live Streaming Online: How To Watch SCO vs NEP ICC CWC League 2 ODI Cricket Match Live Telecast on TV?.

But Hamilton again finished behind teammate Charles Leclerc, who was third, and had to endure his team telling him to get out the way for Leclerc.

Hamilton was blocking the much faster Leclerc over several early laps until the team order came over the radio.

Also Read | IPL 2025: Punjab Kings Captain Shreyas Iyer, Mumbai Indians Skipper Hardik Pandya Fined INR 24 Lakh, INR 30 Lakh After PBKS, MI Maintain Slow Over-Rate in Qualifier 2.

Worse was to come near the end, however, when Nico Hulkenberg overtook Hamilton in his Sauber.

Hamilton said his car was unbalanced.

“I have no idea why it was so bad,” Hamilton said. “That was the worst race I have experienced, balance-wise.”

Oscar Piastri won Sunday's race.

The only bright spot for Hamilton since he left Mercedes for Ferrari this season was his sprint win in China. That, however, was followed by a double disqualification for him and Leclerc in the Grand Prix the next day. His best race finish this season was fourth in Imola. (AP)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)