ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup League 2 Live Streaming Online and TV Telecast in India: After a small break, the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup League 2 2023-27 action returns with Scotland taking on Nepal in match 74 on June 2. Scotland plays hosts to visiting Nepal, who play their first ICC CWC League 2 match since November 2024, which ended in a wash out in Houston. Scotland are fourth in the ICC Cricket World Cup League Two 2023-27 points table, while Nepal sits at the spot spot, but have played the least matches as compared to others. Brandon McMullen Goes Past Sachin Tendulkar, KL Rahul and MS Dhoni as He Completes 1000 Runs in ODIs, Achieves Feat During Scotland vs UAE ICC CWC League 2 Match.

So far, in eight One-Day Internationals (ODIs) between these two nations, Nepal hold a better ratio, winning four, while Scotland claiming victory in three. One match ended in a no-result. Scotland come into the contest with a two-match unbeaten streak, while Nepal head into the contest with a lack of ODI cricket, but a decent run in T20I cricket, with two wins in their last four matches.

When is Scotland vs Nepal ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup League 2? Know Date, Time and Venue

Scotland will host visiting Nepal in the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup League 2 on Monday, June 2. The SCO vs NEP ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup League 2 match is set to be played at Forthill, Dundee and start at 3:30 PM Indian Standard Time (IST). Former India U19 World Cup Winner Smit Patel Slams Maiden ODI Hundred, Achieves Feat During USA vs CAN ICC CWC League 2 Match (Watch Video).

Where to Watch Live Telecast of Scotland vs Nepal ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup League 2?

Unfortunately, there are no official broadcasters for the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup League 2 in India. Hence, fans will have no live telecast viewing options for the Scotland vs Nepal ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup League 2 match in India. For SCO vs NEP ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup League 2 online viewing options, read below.

How to Get Free Live Streaming of Scotland vs Nepal ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup League 2?

FanCode had the live streaming rights of the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup League 2 matches in India. So, the Scotland vs Nepal ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup League 2 will be streamed live in India on the FanCode app and website. But, fans will need to buy a match pass worth INR 99 to watch the SCO vs NEP ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup League 2 match.

