FIH Pro League 2025–26: Harmanpreet Singh Returns As India Announces 24-Member Squad for European Leg

New Delhi [India], May 27: Hockey India on Wednesday announced a 24-member Indian Men's Team for the upcoming European leg of the FIH Pro League 2025-26. Harmanpreet Singh has returned to lead the side after missing the Hobart leg earlier this year due to personal reasons. The Indian contingent will travel to Brussels, Belgium, for preparatory training and a friendly match from June 7 to 9, according to a release from Hockey India. PR Sreejesh Questions His Removal As India's Junior Hockey Coach, Alleges Federation Preferring Foreign Appointments.

India Squad For FIH 2025-26 European Leg

𝐍𝐄𝐗𝐓 𝐒𝐓𝐎𝐏: 𝐄𝐔𝐑𝐎𝐏𝐄 🌍🏑 Here’s the Indian Men’s Team for the European leg of the FIH Pro League 2025–26 🇮🇳 Get ready for a month of fierce battles, exciting hockey and unforgettable moments ⚡💙 🗓: June 10 to 28#HockeyIndia #IndiaKaGame #ProLeague Read more:… pic.twitter.com/rO7J067Akk — Hockey India (@TheHockeyIndia) May 27, 2026

Following this short camp, the squad will be in Rotterdam, the Netherlands, from June 10 for the Pro League matches against Germany and the Netherlands scheduled for June 14 to 21. Thereafter, the Indian team will fly to London, England, where they will face Pakistan and England in the Pro League from June 23 to 28.The squad features a blend of seasoned veterans and young talent - strategically chosen to solidify the core team heading into the upcoming World Cup.

India's captain and leader of the defence, Harmanpreet, will be backed by a robust defensive unit comprising Amit Rohidas, Jarmanpreet Singh, Jugraj Singh and young defender Amandeep Lakra. The midfield will be anchored by the experienced duo of Hardik Singh, Manpreet Singh and Vivek Sagar Prasad, besides Raj Kumar Pal. The forward line features explosive attackers, including Mandeep Singh, Sukhjeet Singh, Abhishek and Selvam Karthi.

Hockey India has also named five standby players. This list includes goalkeeper Krishan Bahadur Pathak, forwards Araijeet Singh Hundal and Maninder Singh, defender Poovanna Chandura Boby and midfielder Vishnu Kant Singh. India Women Qualify For FIH Hockey World Cup 2026 After Reaching WC Qualifiers Final In Hyderabad.

Commenting on the squad selection and the upcoming Pro League matches in Europe, Chief Coach Craig Fulton said, "Training has been going really well, and the squad is in great shape. The FIH Pro League matches in Holland and England in June are exactly what we need -- tough tests against world-class opposition that will tell us exactly where we stand in our World Cup preparations. We are looking forward to the challenge."

Indian Men's Hockey Team (24-Member Squad):

Goalkeepers: Mohith Honnenahalli Shashikumar, Suraj Karkera

Defenders: Harmanpreet Singh (captain), Amit Rohidas, Sumit, Sanjay, Yashdeep Siwach, Amandeep Lakra, Jarmanpreet Singh, Jugraj Singh

Midfielders: Hardik Singh, Manpreet Singh, Rajinder Singh, Raj Kumar Pal, Nilakanta Sharma, Vivek Sagar Prasad, Rabichandra Singh Moirangthem

Forwards: Mandeep Singh, Sukhjeet Singh, Abhishek, Aditya Arjun Lalage, Dilpreet Singh, Shilanand Lakra, Selvam Karthi

India's European Leg Match Schedule (All Times IST): Rotterdam, The Netherlands:

* 14 June 2026: Netherlands vs India - 19:30 IST

* 17 June 2026: India vs Germany - 23:00 IST

* 18 June 2026: Germany vs India - 23:00 IST

* 21 June 2026: Netherlands vs India - 17:30 IST London, England:

* 23 June 2026: Pakistan vs India - 19:00 IST

* 25 June 2026: England vs India - 12:00 IST(midnight)

* 26 June 2026: India vs Pakistan - 22:30 IST

* 28 June 2026: England vs India - 20:30 IST. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)