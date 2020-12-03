Manchester [UK], December 3 (ANI): After Stephanie Frappart became the first female to referee a men's UEFA Champions League match, Manchester City's Ilkay Gundogan said he is hoping this to become a "regular occurrence" very soon.

Gundogan said it is a "great achievement" for Frappart and will serve as an inspiration to others.

"Stephanie Frappart - the first female referee on the biggest stage of European club football. It's about time. Great achievement and inspiration to others. Hopefully, this will be a regular occurrence very soon. #JuveDynamo #UCL," Gundogan tweeted.

Frappart got her name written in the history books after she officiated Juventus' clash against Dynamo Kyiv in Turin, Italy.

"On Wednesday night, Stephanie Frappart became the first woman to referee a men's #UCL match, when she took charge of Juventus vs Dynamo Kyiv. Congratulations, Stephanie!" UEFA tweeted.

Juventus secured a 3-0 win over Dynamo Kyiv in the match. Also, Cristiano Ronaldo reached a new milestone during the clash as he netted his 750th career goal. Ronaldo scored one goal during the match and with this, he touched the 750-goal mark.

Federico Chiesa and Alvaro Morata netted the other two goals for Juventus in the match.

This was Juventus' fourth win from the five matches that they have played so far in this season of Champions League. The club will now take on Torino in Serie A on Saturday. (ANI)

