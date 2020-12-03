Cristiano Ronaldo has been one of the top trends on social media after netting his 750th career goal During Juventus vs Dynamo Kyiv, Champion League 2020 which was held at the Allianz Stadium. Ronaldo scored a goal at the 57th minute of the match and took the team to 2-0. Needless to say that the landmark goal was quite a special number for him and his fans of course. After Juventus won the game by 3-0, Cristiano Ronaldo put up a post of himself and thanked all his fans for the kind of support they have him till date. Cristiano Ronaldo Nets 750th Career Goal During Juventus vs Dynamo Kyiv, Champions League 2020, Watch Goal Highlights.

He also thanked the coaches and the players who helped him grow as a professional. While one might assume that the five-time Ballon d’Or winner is chasing the record of the footballing legend Pele who had netted 767 goals in his entire career, then we are wrong. In his post CR7 clearly mentioned that he is chasing the record of 800 career goal. Now, let’s have a look at the post below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cristiano Ronaldo (@cristiano)

Talking about the game, we had Federico Chiesa scoring the first goal for Juventus at the 21st minute of the match. The game remained on 1-0 a few minutes after the half-time too. At the 57th minute of the match, we had Cristiano Ronaldo's goal which put Juventus on 2-0. Alvaro Morata put the team on 3-0. Juventus had already qualified for the Round-of-16 and the win put them on 12 points.

