Mumbai, October 3: The Indian Padel Federation (IPF) will host the first-ever FIP Silver Hyderabad 2025, a landmark event set to transform India's sporting calendar. With a record prize pool of Rs 15,00,000, the highest ever for padel in India, the tournament will feature bot

h Men's and Women's categories, showcasing international stars alongside India's rising talent. FIP Silver - part of the official International Padel Federation (FIP) tour, as per a release from IPF.

The marquee event will be held from October 12 to 15 and will be played at the KPGBA, Hyderabad, which features three world-class MejorSet padel courts, recognised globally as the finest in quality and performance.

Speaking on the announcement, Sneha Abraham Sehgal, IPF President, said, "The FIP Silver Hyderabad represents a watershed moment for padel in India. With world-class infrastructure, top-ranked international players, and the highest prize pool in our country's history, this tournament sets a new benchmark. It is not just a competition, but the beginning of India's journey as a global hub for padel."

Men's Teams: #56 Denis Tomas Perino (ITA) paired with #56 Ignacio Piotto Albornoz (ARG), will #42 Agustin Torre (ARG) / #75 Mario Ortega (ESP)#115 Rodrigo Coello Manso (ESP) / #91 Boris Castro Garcia (ESP)#125 Guillem Figuerola Santiago (ESP) / #130 Roberto Belmont Pastor (ESP)#1216 Shashank Narde (IND) / #1272 Manav Sreekumar (IND)

Women's Teams: #52 Letizia Maria Manquillo Alarza (ESP) / #57 Laura Lujan Rodriguez (ESP)#80 Marcella Koek (NED) / #93 Victoria Kurz (GER)

#112 Ainize Santamaria Landa (ESP) / #98 Rosalie Van Der Hoek (NED)#108 Bo Luttikhuis (NED) / #109 Janine Hemmes (NED)#147 Jessica Marie Agra (PHI) / #156 Dilara Torssell (TUR)#1111 Vaibhavi Deshmukh (IND) / #373 Sayaka Yoshimoto (JPN).

