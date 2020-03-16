Two Fans Enjoy Game of Padel Tennis During Coronavirus Lockdown (Watch Video)

Fans Enjoy Game of Padel Tennis (Photo Credits:Twitter/@atptour)

The coronavirus outbreak has brought the sporting world to a standstill as various competitions around the globe have either been suspended or cancelled. In countries such as Italy, sports have been under complete lockdown as the country has banned all sporting related activity until April 3, 2020. But fans have found a way to enjoy their favourite game without leaving their houses. And it can be seen in the latest video shared by the official social media account of ATP. Coronavirus Scare: List of Sporting Events Suspended or Cancelled Due to COVID-19.

In the video posted by ATP on their official Facebook page, two tennis enthusiasts could be seen enjoying a game of Padel tennis in their respective windows. ‘Padel Tennis Played During Coronavirus Lockdown, Tennis lives on’ ATP Tour captioned the post.

Watch Video

Earlier in the week, ATP announced that all tennis competitions in the men’s category will be suspended at least until April 20 due to the rapid spread of the pandemic. ‘The ATP has announced a six-week suspension of the men’s professional tennis tour due to public health & safety concerns over COVID-19.’ Read the official statement posted by the main men’s governing body.

Speaking of the effects of coronavirus on various sports, major footballing leagues such as Serie A, Premier League, La Liga, Ligue 1 have all been suspended until further notice. Meanwhile, the Indian Premier League (IPL) has also been postponed until April 15, 2020. The National Basketball Association (NBA) has also suspended its league after a player was tested positive for COVID-19 virus.