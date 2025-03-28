Gurugram (Haryana) [India], March 28 (ANI): In a historic first, DD Sports is showing live action from the Indian Open, which is currently underway. The tournament, which is one of the iconic events in Asia and has been played since 1964, boasts of the highest prize money in India at 2.25 million US Dollard and will be played till Sunday, March 30.

The Indian Open will be shown on DD Sports from 2 PM to 5 PM daily, as per a press release from the Indian Open.

The Indian Open is being shown live for the first time on DD Sports and is part of the Indian Golf Union's plan to take the game to the masses and youngsters, with the reach of India's National Broadcaster being one of the biggest.

The field at the Indian Open this week includes some of the most exciting talent and is one of the strongest ever. It includes defending champion Japan's Keita Nakajima, who is a former world number one amateur and Spain's Eugenio Chacarra, who was the World No. 2 amateur before turning professional. A total of 138 players are playing this week.

The Indian Open, which is part of the Asian Swing also counts towards The European Tour Race to Dubai rankings from where the Top-10 not otherwise exempt will get onto the PGA Tour, the biggest golf tour in the world. (ANI)

