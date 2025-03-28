Chennai Super Kings vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru Live Score Updates: The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 has commenced and in the 8th match of the IPL 2025, southern rivals Chennai Super Kings and Royal Challengers Bengaluru will take on each other. The CSK vs RCB will take place at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on March 28. You can check the Chennai Super Kings vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru IPL 2025 scorecard here. CSK and RCB have re-sparked their rivalry in the 2024 edition of the IPL when they clashed for a crucial encounter at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. The match was a virtual eliminator and RCB narrowly won the match to enter the play-offs. The clash of the fans before and after the match provided a separate intensity to the rivalry. MS Dhoni Stats vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru: A Look at How Five-Time IPL Winning Captain Performed Against Southern Rivals Ahead of CSK vs RCB IPL 2025 Match.

Chennai Super Kings has commenced their IPL 2025 journey with a win against arch-rivals Mumbai Indians. It was a comfortable victory for them at their home where their spinners prevailed led by Noor Ahmad. Noor led the charge and the likes of Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja followed suit. Khaleel Ahmed and Nathan Ellis were also spot on. The batting struggled a little while chasing but first Ruturaj Gaikwad and then Rachin Ravindra stood firm, taking them over the finishing line. Despite the little scare from the batting unit, CSK will back the likes of Rahul Tripathi and Deepak Hooda to deliver under pressure even when they take on RCB.

CSK vs RCB Live Score Updates

Royal Challengers Bengaluru have also started their campaign with a strong win with defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders. They produced an effective bowling performance led by Krunal Pandya and then chased down a modest total comfortably where everyone of Phil Salt, Virat Kohli, Rajat Patidar and Liam Livingstone left impact. It was a clinical win for them and RCB now have a big challenge infront of them. They have not won Chepauk since 2008 and that can affect them psychologically. Although the new-look RCB side under captain Rajat Patidar looks confident and can break the streak. Virat Kohli Stats vs Chennai Super Kings: A Look at How IPL's All-Time Highest Run Scorer Performed Against Rivals Ahead of CSK vs RCB IPL 2025 Match.