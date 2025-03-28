28 Mar, 19:44 (IST)

Phil Salt has made his intentions clear. In the second over Ravichandran Ashwin joined the attack and he immediately took him down. He also managed to get hold of Khaleel after he troubled Virat Kohli in his second over. 

28 Mar, 19:34 (IST)

Despite getting beaten by Khaleel Ahmed in the first three balls, Phil Salt does enough to get two boundaries of the over and set off RCB to a decent start. He will look to counter the movement and encash in the upcoming overs. 

28 Mar, 19:19 (IST)

Ruturaj Gaikwad revealed that Matheesha Pathirana is fit and is back in action for CSK while Rajat Patidar announced Bhuvneshwar Kumar has replaced Rasikh Salam Dar in the playing XI of RCB. 

28 Mar, 19:10 (IST)

During the toss, Chennai Super Kings captain Ruturaj Gaikwad said that Matheesha Pathirana makes his way into the playing XI for Nathan Ellis. Meanwhile, Royal Challengers Bengaluru added Bhuvneshwar Kumar in place of Rasikh.Playing XIs of CSK and RCBRoyal Challengers Bengaluru: Virat Kohli, Philip Salt, Devdutt Padikkal, Rajat Patidar(c), Liam Livingstone, Jitesh Sharma(w), Tim David, Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Josh Hazlewood, Yash DayalChennai Super Kings: Rachin Ravindra, Ruturaj Gaikwad(c), Rahul Tripathi, Deepak Hooda, Sam Curran, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni(w), Ravichandran Ashwin, Noor Ahmad, Matheesha Pathirana, Khaleel AhmedImpact Players of Both TeamsChennai Super Kings Impact Players: Shivam Dube, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Vijay Shankar, Jamie Overton, Shaik RasheedRoyal Challengers Bengaluru Impact Players: Suyash Sharma, Rasikh Dar Salam, Jacob Bethell, Swapnil Singh, Manoj Bhandage

28 Mar, 19:05 (IST)

The Ruturaj Gaikwad-led Chennai Super Kings have won the toss and decided to field first. Both teams are coming into this contest after winning their first match of the Indian Premier League 2025. Both teams are looking solid for the contest. Stay tuned to know about the playing XI and impact players for Chennai and Royal Challengers Bengaluru.

28 Mar, 19:01 (IST)

Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the CSK vs RCB IPL 2025 match. Stay tuned to get live score updates, commentary, playing XI and toss update.

Chennai Super Kings vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru Live Score Updates: The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 has commenced and in the 8th match of the IPL 2025, southern rivals Chennai Super Kings and Royal Challengers Bengaluru will take on each other. The CSK vs RCB will take place at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on March 28. You can check the Chennai Super Kings vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru IPL 2025 scorecard here.  CSK and RCB have re-sparked their rivalry in the 2024 edition of the IPL when they clashed for a crucial encounter at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. The match was a virtual eliminator and RCB narrowly won the match to enter the play-offs. The clash of the fans before and after the match provided a separate intensity to the rivalry. MS Dhoni Stats vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru: A Look at How Five-Time IPL Winning Captain Performed Against Southern Rivals Ahead of CSK vs RCB IPL 2025 Match.

Chennai Super Kings has commenced their IPL 2025 journey with a win against arch-rivals Mumbai Indians. It was a comfortable victory for them at their home where their spinners prevailed led by Noor Ahmad. Noor led the charge and the likes of Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja followed suit. Khaleel Ahmed and Nathan Ellis were also spot on. The batting struggled a little while chasing but first Ruturaj Gaikwad and then Rachin Ravindra stood firm, taking them over the finishing line. Despite the little scare from the batting unit, CSK will back the likes of Rahul Tripathi and Deepak Hooda to deliver under pressure even when they take on RCB.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru have also started their campaign with a strong win with defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders. They produced an effective bowling performance led by Krunal Pandya and then chased down a modest total comfortably where everyone of Phil Salt, Virat Kohli, Rajat Patidar and Liam Livingstone left impact. It was a clinical win for them and RCB now have a big challenge infront of them. They have not won Chepauk since 2008 and that can affect them psychologically. Although the new-look RCB side under captain Rajat Patidar looks confident and can break the streak. Virat Kohli Stats vs Chennai Super Kings: A Look at How IPL's All-Time Highest Run Scorer Performed Against Rivals Ahead of CSK vs RCB IPL 2025 Match.

Chennai Super Kings Squad: Rachin Ravindra, Ruturaj Gaikwad(c), Rahul Tripathi, Deepak Hooda, Shivam Dube, Sam Curran, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni(w), Ravichandran Ashwin, Noor Ahmad, Nathan Ellis, Khaleel Ahmed, Vijay Shankar, Jamie Overton, Shreyas Gopal, Devon Conway, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Mukesh Choudhary, Anshul Kamboj, Matheesha Pathirana, Gurjapneet Singh, Shaik Rasheed, Ramakrishna Ghosh, Andre Siddarth C, Vansh Bedi.
Royal Challengers Bengaluru Squad: Philip Salt, Virat Kohli, Devdutt Padikkal, Rajat Patidar(c), Liam Livingstone, Jitesh Sharma(w), Tim David, Krunal Pandya, Rasikh Dar Salam, Suyash Sharma, Josh Hazlewood, Yash Dayal, Abhinandan Singh, Manoj Bhandage, Romario Shepherd, Swapnil Singh, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Lungi Ngidi, Nuwan Thushara, Jacob Bethell, Mohit Rathee, Swastik Chikara.