Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], February 13 (ANI): India Test vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane has explained how he tackled the England bowlers' reverse swing weapon on the opening day of the second Test on Saturday.

Ajinkya Rahane came into bat when India was three wickets down at 86 runs with skipper Virat Kohli back in the hut courtesy of a sensational delivery from Moeen Ali. Rahane said his plan was to not let any bowler settle and play risk-free shots to calm the nerves down.

"My plan was to not let the bowler settle because it was a tricky situation as I just came into bat minutes before the lunch. So I thought that if I bat with intent and play risk-free shots it will become easier for me," Rahane told Rohit Sharma in a video posted on BCCI's official website.

Olly Stone gave England the perfect start when he dismissed Shubman Gill in the second over of the opening day of the second Test. The English bowler looked dangerous in his second spell too but Rahane chunked out a plan to tackle Stone's reverse swing.

"My plan was to stay a little outside the crease and if England fast bowlers bowl a back of length then it will be good for us. So that was a game plan to counter the reverse swing as England would bowl back of length deliveries and it will become easier for us as a batsman," said Rahane.

India ended day one of the second Test at 300/6 with Rishabh Pant and debutant Axar Patel unbeaten on 33 and five runs respectively. The hosts looked in control after Rohit Sharma and Ajinkya Rahane's knock but lost control as three wickets fell in the final hour of the play.

Rohit expects Pant and Axar should put on decent runs on board to create pressure on England batsman.

"Lets us hope our lower order put up decent runs on board and then we can come out and put pressure on England players," said Rohit in the video.

After the close of the day's play, Rohit said that 350 runs on board will be a good first innings total looking at the turning nature of the pitch.

"I feel 350 would be a good total on this wicket and we have four wickets left. So we will hope Pant and Axar play long innings. Try and make as many runs as possible as we know this wicket will start turning a lot from the second and third day as we can see the rough patches," said Rohit in the virtual press conference after the end of the day's play on Saturday.

Rohit hit a brilliant 161 studded with 18 fours and two sixes and stitched a crucial partnership with vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane. The duo added 162 runs for the fourth wicket before Moeen dismissed Rohit in the 73rd over.

But three Indian wickets in the final hour of play tipped the opening day of the second Test slightly in favour of England after Rohit's sensational knock had set up the India innings on Saturday. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)