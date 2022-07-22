Port of Spain, Jul 22 (PTI) Invited to bat, India posted a mammoth 308 for 7 in the first ODI against West Indies here on Friday.

Captain Shikhar Dhawan top-scored for India with a 99-ball 97 while Shubman Gill and Shreyas Iyer chipped in with 64 and 54 respectively.

For West Indies, Alzarri Joseph and Gudakesh Motie took two wickets each while Romario Shepherd and Akeal Hosein got one apiece.

Brief Scores:

India: 308 for 7 in 50 overs (Shikhar Dhawan 97, Shubman Gill 64, Shreyas Iyer 54; Gudakesh Motie 2/54, Alzarri Joseph 2/61).

