Juventus would take on Club Deportivo Guadalajara in their first pre-season friendly of the summer. The match would be played at the Allegiant Stadium in Nevada and is scheduled to start at 8:30 am IST (Indian Standard Time) on July 23, Saturday. The Bianconeri had a tough time last season as they finished fourth on the Serie A points table. This summer, they have seen the departures of Giorgio Chellini and Paulo Dybala but have added reinforcements in the form of a returning Paul Pogba and Angel Di Maria. They would hope to have a good start to their pre-season preparations, something that would undoubtedly be a huge confidence booster for them ahead of the new season. Paul Pogba Transfer News: French Midfielder Joins Juventus, Returns to Club He Left in 2016

CD Guadalajara on the other hand, are entering this clash on the back of a goalless draw against Leon in Mexico's Liga MX. They are currently 14th on the points table. Ahead of the match, let us take a look at the live streaming and telecast details of the match.

When is Juventus vs CD Guadalajara, Club Friendlies 2022? Know Date, Time and Venue

Juventus vs CD Guadalajara friendly clash will be played at the Allegiant Stadium in Nevada on July 23, 2022 (Saturday). The game has a start time of 08:30 PM IST.

Where To Watch Live Telecast Of Juventus vs CD Guadalajara, Club Friendlies 2022 on TV?

Sony Sports Network have the right to broadcast the friendly match in India. So fans can tune into Sony Ten 2 SD/HD channels to watch the Juventus vs CD Guadalajara, club-friendly encounter on their TV sets.

How To Get Free Online Live Streaming Of Juventus vs CD Guadalajara, Club Friendlies 2022?

SonyLIV, the official OTT platform of Sony Sports, will provide the live streaming of the encounter. Fans can tune into SonyLIV app and website to catch the action of Juventus vs CD Guadalajara online.

