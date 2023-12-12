Gqeberha (South Africa), Dec 12 (PTI) India scored 180 for seven against South Africa in the second T20 International here on Tuesday before rain stopped play with three balls left in the innings.

Skipper Suryakumar Yadav (56 off 36) and Rinku Singh (68 batting off 39) made fifties.

Gerald Coetzee was on a hat-trick when heavens opened up to halt the proceedings.

Brief Scores:

India: 180 for 7 (Rinku Singh 68 not out, Suryakumar Yadav 56; Aiden Markram 1/29, Tabraiz Shamsi 1/18).

