Mumbai, Dec 12: Uday Saharan will be leading India in the Under-19 World Cup in South Africa next year, as the same side from the ongoing U-19 Asia Cup has been retained for the global showpiece beginning on January 19.

The 19-year-old Punjab lad would also be leading the side during a tri-series in South Africa, also involving England, from December 29, with Saumy Kumar Pandey being his deputy. Raj Limbani's Incisive Spell of 7/13 Haul Helps India Enter Semifinal of U-19 Asia Cup 2023 With Dominant 10-Wicket Win Over Nepal.

The BCCI has also picked Prem Devkar, Ansh Gosai and Mohammad Amaan on standby for the tri-series. "Post the tri-series, the India U-19 team will begin preparations for the much-anticipated U-19 World Cup," said BCCI in a statement.

The five-time defending champions begin their campaign against Bangladesh in group A on January 20 in Bloemfontein. Ireland and the USA are the other two teams in the group A. ICC Reveals New Format for Under-19 Men’s Cricket World Cup 2024.

India squad for Tri-series and U19 World Cup 2024: Uday Saharan (c), Saumy Kumar Pandey (vc), Arshin Kulkarni, Adarsh Singh, Rudra Mayur Patel, Sachin Dhas, Priyanshu Moliya, Musheer Khan, Murugan Abhishek, Aravelly Avanish Rao (wk), Innesh Mahajan (wk), Dhanush Gowda, Aaradhya Shukla, Raj Limbani and Naman Tiwari.

Stand-by: Prem Devkar, Ansh Gosai and Mohammad Amaan.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)