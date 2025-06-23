Leeds, Jun 23 (PTI) Scoreboard at Tea on Day Four of the first Test between India and England here on Monday.
India 1st Innings: 471 all out
England 1st Innings: 465 all out
India 2nd Innings (O/n: 90/2)
Yashasvi Jaiswal c Smith b Carse 4
KL Rahul batting 120
Sai Sudharsan c Crawley b Stokes 30
Shubman Gill b Carse 8
Rishabh Pant c Crawley b Shoaib Bashir 118
Karun Nair batting 4
Extras: (B-5, LB-3, NB-4, W-2) 14
Total: (For 4 wkts, 75 overs) 298
Fall of wkts: 1-16, 2-82, 3-92, 4-287.
Bowling: Chris Woakes 12-3-32-0, Brydon Carse 15-2-62-2, Josh Tongue 14-1-55-0, Shoaib Bashir 18-1-80-1, Ben Stokes 13-2-40-1, Joe Root 3-0-21-0.
