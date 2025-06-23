Leeds, Jun 23 (PTI) Scoreboard at Tea on Day Four of the first Test between India and England here on Monday.

India 1st Innings: 471 all out

England 1st Innings: 465 all out

India 2nd Innings (O/n: 90/2)

Yashasvi Jaiswal c Smith b Carse 4

KL Rahul batting 120

Sai Sudharsan c Crawley b Stokes 30

Shubman Gill b Carse 8

Rishabh Pant c Crawley b Shoaib Bashir 118

Karun Nair batting 4

Extras: (B-5, LB-3, NB-4, W-2) 14

Total: (For 4 wkts, 75 overs) 298

Fall of wkts: 1-16, 2-82, 3-92, 4-287.

Bowling: Chris Woakes 12-3-32-0, Brydon Carse 15-2-62-2, Josh Tongue 14-1-55-0, Shoaib Bashir 18-1-80-1, Ben Stokes 13-2-40-1, Joe Root 3-0-21-0.

