Miami [US], July 21 (ANI): Inter Miami which plays in Major League Soccer signed Barcelona defender Jordi Alba on a one-year deal.

Jordi Alba becomes the third signing of the club after Lionel Messi and Sergio Busquets. All three players have previously played for the Football club Barcelona.

According to Inter Miami's website, "Inter Miami CF signs Spanish defender Jordi Alba to a contract through the 2024 Major League Soccer (MLS) season, with a Club option for 2025."

The one-time UEFA Euro winner, UEFA Champions League winner, UEFA Nations League winner, and six-time La Liga winner, regarded as one of the world’s best left-backs, is expected to join the team in the coming days.

Chief Soccer Director and Sporting Director Chris Henderson said, “Jordi is an accomplished, dynamic and experienced player that we’re excited to acquire to continue bolstering our squad. He has proven for over a decade that he is one of the best fullbacks in the sport due to both his defensive solidity and capacity to contribute to the attack. We know he’ll help Inter Miami achieve the Club’s objectives this season and beyond."

Alba’s extensive list of accomplishments features several major competitions, including being a key member in Spain’s 2012 UEFA Euro title-winning campaign and recently captaining his country and lifting the trophy as they were crowned 2023 UEFA Nations League champions last month. At the club level, he has won La Liga six times, most recently winning the 2022-23 campaign, the UEFA Champions League once, a FIFA Club World and the Copa del Rey seven times.

The left-back has also earned various individual accolades throughout his successful career. Notably, Alba was named to the 2012 UEFA Euro Team of the Tournament as well as to the UEFA Champions League Team of the Season and the La Liga Team of the Season once each.

Alba has become a legend for the Spanish giants, making 459 appearances over the course of 11 seasons, the ninth most of any player in the club’s history, while helping Barcelona win six LaLiga titles, a UEFA Champions League title, a FIFA Club World Cup title, seven Copa del Rey titles, and four Supercopa de España title. In that period, he recorded 27 goals and 99 assists. Additionally, Alba was managed by Inter Miami CF head coach Gerardo ‘Tata’ Martino in the 2013-14 campaign, where they won the 2013 Supercopa de Espana.

The 34-year-old defender has also put together a sterling career for his country’s national team, being a key member and playing in every match of Spain’s UEFA Euro 2012 winning campaign and most recently captaining the team as they clinched the 2023 UEFA Nations League title, as well as competing with the side in three FIFA World Cup tournaments (2014, 2018, 2022). Alba has made 93 appearances for Spain, recording 10 goals and nine assists. (ANI)

