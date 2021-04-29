Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], April 29 (ANI): After suffering a seven-wicket loss against Delhi Capitals in the Indian Premier League (IPL), Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) skipper Eoin Morgan said that his side has a talented bunch of individuals, but only talent cannot bring win for his side.

Prithvi Shaw and Shikhar Dhawan starred with the bat as Delhi Capitals defeated KKR by seven wickets here at the Narendra Modi Stadium on Thursday. Shaw and Dhawan played knocks of 82 and 46 respectively as Delhi Capitals registered a win with 21 balls to spare. With this win, Delhi moved to the second spot in the points table with 10 points.

"Very disappointed. We were slow off the blocks with the bat, lost wickets in the middle period and Russell got us to 150-plus. Then got slow off the blocks with the ball. Shaw played brilliantly, nothing much we could do. Also shows how good the surface was. We were not good enough with all departments. He (Cummins) is part of our new ball plans," Morgan told host broadcaster Star Sports.

"Mavi bowled four on the trot last game and bowled well. Just did not go to plan today. You need to be honest and realistic with everyone in the dressing room. We have to be as honest as we can with each other. Hopefully, we can turn things around. There is a huge amount of talent in our squad but talent alone does not get you far. It is about execution," he added.

Earlier, Axar Patel and Lalit Yadav scalped two wickets each as Delhi Capitals restricted KKR to a score of 154/6 in the allotted 20 overs. For KKR, Shubman Gill got going with the bat as he played a knock of 43 runs. Andre Russell and Pat Cummins also played useful knocks of 45 and 11 respectively but KKR had to settle with a below-par score.

KKR is currently at the fifth position in the points table with 4 points from 7 games. The side will next take on Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) at the Narendra Modi Stadium on Monday. (ANI)

