Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], April 30 (ANI): Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) skipper Virat Kohli won the toss and elected to bowl against Punjab Kings in their Indian Premier League (IPL) encounter here at the Narendra Modi Stadium on Friday.

At the time of toss, Kohli said: "More confident now, we gonna bowl first. So the game last night, short boundary on one side. The pitch was two-paced last night, so we want to bowl first. Shahbaz comes in for Sundar looking at the composition of their side. Even when you win games, you need to rectify stuff. We have stepped in with six or seven bowling options each game, so that gives me a lot of comfort and space. The bowlers have been on their mark, all credit to them."

On the other hand, Punjab Kings captain KL Rahul said: "We have always found ourselves in this position. We have three changes. Henriques and Arshdeep are out, Mayank is also out. Meredith, Prabhsimran, and Harpreet are in. It is something we have spoken about. We are a young group of guys except for Chris.

For RCB, Shahbaz Ahmed comes in place of Washington Sundar, while Punjab Kings have made three changes in their squad.

Teams: Punjab Kings: KL Rahul(w/c), Chris Gayle, Deepak Hooda, Nicholas Pooran, Prabhsimran Singh, Shahrukh Khan, Chris Jordan, Riley Meredith, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohammed Shami, Harpreet Brar

RCB: Virat Kohli(c), Devdutt Padikkal, Rajat Patidar, Glenn Maxwell, AB de Villiers(w), Shahbaz Ahmed, Daniel Sams, Kyle Jamieson, Harshal Patel, Mohammed Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)