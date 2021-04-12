Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 12 (ANI): Delhi Capitals opening batsmen Shikhar Dhawan said that youngster Prithvi Shaw has made a comeback like a champion in IPL 14 after going through a bad patch earlier in the year.

Dhawan and Shaw sealed the deal for their team with a partnership of 138 runs in their opening match of the Indian Premier League 2021 against the Chennai Super Kings here at the Wankhede Stadium on Saturday.

Dhawan played a blistering knock of 85 from 54 balls, while Shaw smashed 72 runs off 38 balls to help Delhi Capitals defeat Chennai Super Kings by seven wickets.

"It was lovely to watch Prithvi bat so effortlessly and timing the ball so nicely. He went through a bad patch earlier and has come back as a champion. He did so well in the Vijay Hazare Trophy, scored so many centuries and a double century as well. And now, he has brought the same form in IPL. I am so happy to see him perform that well," Dhawan said in the Delhi Capitals release.

The 35-year-old added that a comprehensive victory in their first match of the season is a huge confidence booster for the team."Starting a season on such a high note increases the team's confidence tremendously. There's a positive vibe in the dressing room now. We prepared well for the match and everything fell into place nicely. I am very happy with the team's and my own performance. Looking forward to the next game," he said.

When asked about Rishabh Pant's captaincy in his first match as DC skipper, Dhawan said, "We are missing Shreyas Iyer, and I am glad that his surgery went well. But I am very happy for Rishabh Pant. He is a young captain and it's a great thing that he has got a win in his first match as captain. He was very calm and composed while leading the side. He made good changes as well and I am sure that with experience, he's only going to get more refined."

The opening batsman feels Delhi Capitals can lift the title this season with the continued backing from the team's fans.

"I would like to thank the fans for their love and wishes and tell them to keep supporting us the way they have been doing and continue to be a part of the DC family. And with the fans' support, we will surely win and bring the trophy home," he said.

Delhi Capitals will next take on Rajasthan Royals here at the Wankhede Stadium on April 15. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)