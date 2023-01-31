Bangkok, Jan 31 (PTI) The young men's doubles pair of Ishaan Bhatnagar and Sai Pratheek progressed to the second round with a straight game win on a disappointing day for Indian shuttlers at the Thailand Open Super 300 here.

Ishaan and Sai ousted USA's Vinson Chiu and Joshua Yuan 21-18 21-12 in the opening round.

The duo will take on the winners of the match between Chinese Taipei's Fang-Chih Lee and Fang-Jen Lee and Thailand's Tanadon Punpanich and Wachirawit Sothon in the next round.

P S Ravikrishna and Sankar Prasad Udayakumar put up a gallant fight before going down 21-16 18-21 10-21 to Chinese Taipei's Lee Jhe-Huei and Yang Po-Hsuan.

Commonwealth Games bronze medallists Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand Gopichand, seeded third, lost 9-21 10-21 to Japan's Rena Miyaura and Ayako Sakuramoto.

The new pair of Tanisha Crasto and Ashwini Ponnappa lost 15-21 18-21 to China's Tan Ning and Xia Yu Ting.

In the qualifiers, Unnati Hooda squandered a first-game advantage to go down 21-17 21-23 16-21 to local player Pornpicha Choeikeewong.

Kartikey Gulshan Kumar, Prerana Neeluri, Sathish Kumar Karunakaran and Keyura Mopati were among other Indians who failed to qualify for the main draw after suffering losses.

