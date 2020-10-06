Dubai [UAE], October 6 (ANI): Delhi Capitals captain Shreyas Iyer is disappointed that Amit Mishra has been ruled out of the Indian Premier League (IPL) and said it is "saddening" that his side will be without the experienced spinner.

However, the skipper said they have got "good replacements". Iyer's comments came after Delhi Capitals thrashed Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) by 59 runs here on Monday.

Also Read | Mahinder Pal Singh, Pakistani Sikh Fast Bowler, Dreams of Playing and Performing Against India.

"It is saddening when a senior player (Mishra) who was doing amazingly well gets injured but we have got good replacements as well. Chopping and changing spoils the atmosphere in the team so we're trying to keep it really simple. I am feeling really good (about myself)," Iyer said during the post-match presentation via host broadcaster Star Sports.

Mishra was ruled out after he sustained a flexor tendon injury to the ring finger of his bowling hand whilst attempting to take a return catch off his bowling during Delhi Capitals' match against the Kolkata Knight Riders in Sharjah on October 3.

Also Read | RCB vs DC Stat Highlights IPL 2020: Virat Kohli First Indian to Score 9k T20 Runs and Other Stats As RCB Slump to 59-Run Defeat Against Delhi Capitals.

During the match against RCB, Delhi Capitals put a massive total of 196 runs on the board before easily defending the target. Kagiso Rabada scalped four wickets in the match while Anrich Nortje and Axar Patel picked two wickets each in the match.

Sitting at the top of the points table, Delhi Capitals have won four of their five matches in this season of IPL and Iyer is delighted with his team's impressive performance.

"Getting four out of five, I will take that any day. Kudos to the boys and the temperament shown in pressure situations. Our strategy was to be fearless and play with full freedom," he said.

"We have got good youngsters in our side, so we just need to go out and execute our talent and skills. I am very happy with the way things are going so far, and we need to keep up the momentum. When we come on to the ground we talk about comprehensive victories," Iyer added. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)