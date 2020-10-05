Delhi Capitals (DC) registered a convincing 59-run win over Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in the Indian Premier League 2020 (IPL 2020). Set a target of 197 runs, RCB managed only 137 for nine in 20 overs. With this win, Delhi Capitals move to top of the IPL 2020 points table while RCB drop to third. The win was DC’s fourth of the season out of five matches. RCB Funny Memes and Jokes Go Viral As Fans Troll Virat Kohli and Co. Following Their 59-Run Loss vs DC in IPL 2020 Clash.

Delhi Capitals bowlers kept picking wickets at regular intervals and never allowed RCB to dominate with the bat. Kagiso Rabada was standout performer with the ball for DC as he returned figures of 4/24 in his quota of four overs.

For RCB, captain Virat Kohli was top-scorer. The right-handed batsman scored 43 off 39 balls before edging one to the wicket-keeper off Kagiso Rabada. Apart from Rabada, Anrich Nortje and Axar Patel picked two wickets each. Meanwhile, check out some stat highlights from the match. RCB Captain Virat Kohli Inadvertently Applies Saliva on Ball During IPL Match Against DC, Immediately Realises Slip-up.

# Virat Kohli became seventh batsman to enter 9000 T20 runs club.

#The RCB captain became the first Indian to complete 9000 runs in T20s.

# This was DC ninth win over RCB in IPL.

# Marcus Stoinis scored his third IPL fifty.

Earlier, batting first, DC were powered to 196 after Marcus Stoinis’ unbeaten 53 off 26 balls. Apart from him, owner Prithvi Shaw scored 42 off 33 balls as he added 68-run stand with Shikhar Dhawan.

